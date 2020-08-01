First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 7,852 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 5,464.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $435,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,550,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $548,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,750,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS opened at $116.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cowen lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.35.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.