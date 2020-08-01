First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 30.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 297,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,747 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $10,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 28.6% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,831,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,498 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $206,791,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,049,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,908,000 after purchasing an additional 969,736 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,477,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,766,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,476,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,740,000 after purchasing an additional 318,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.78.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $34.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.03. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $51.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $402.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.87 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

