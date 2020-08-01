First Trust Advisors LP Sells 37,439 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,439 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $10,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in McKesson by 1.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 41,302.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 93,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,600,000 after purchasing an additional 92,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in McKesson by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 627,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,820,000 after purchasing an additional 44,150 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.60, for a total value of $154,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048 shares in the company, valued at $156,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 2,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $344,055.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,165 shares in the company, valued at $607,715.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,394,429 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $163.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wolfe Research raised McKesson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on McKesson from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.79.

McKesson stock opened at $150.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.74 and a 200-day moving average of $146.75. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. McKesson had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $58.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.97%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.