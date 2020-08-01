First Trust Advisors LP Sells 99,333 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99,333 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $10,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 205.4% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 63,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 35,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at $1,185,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 195.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 106,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 70,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at $324,000. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.05. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 25.37%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

