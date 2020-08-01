First Trust Advisors LP Has $10.90 Million Holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 58,742 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Allegion were worth $10,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 843.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Allegion by 1,202.9% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Allegion by 431.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLE opened at $99.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.73. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.18. Allegion PLC has a 1 year low of $77.37 and a 1 year high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $589.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.87 million. Allegion had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 64.29%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ALLE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.38.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

