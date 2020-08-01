First Trust Advisors LP Buys 16,686 Shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,686 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Casey’s General Stores worth $10,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 44.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,497,000 after purchasing an additional 413,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth $81,608,000. SPF Beheer BV raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.9% in the first quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 464,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,530,000 after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 57.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 406,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,907,000 after purchasing an additional 149,201 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Sidoti upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.91.

Shares of CASY opened at $159.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.78. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $181.99.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total value of $140,410.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,037,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.