New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 918.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,471,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,327,092 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.35% of New Residential Investment worth $10,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in New Residential Investment by 16.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in New Residential Investment by 15.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in New Residential Investment by 26.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in New Residential Investment by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.82. New Residential Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $115.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.87 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 74.42% and a positive return on equity of 14.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is presently 18.43%.

In related news, Director Alan L. Tyson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,499.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew Sloves acquired 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $26,712.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,553.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NRZ shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Argus raised New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered New Residential Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

