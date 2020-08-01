First Trust Advisors LP Has $10.97 Million Stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 78.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,811 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.05% of AmerisourceBergen worth $10,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth approximately $1,643,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $551,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after buying an additional 25,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,678,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $320,167.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,145.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane E. Md Henney sold 3,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $352,447.20. Insiders have sold a total of 79,102 shares of company stock valued at $7,850,280 in the last quarter. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABC stock opened at $100.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $105.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.26 and a 200-day moving average of $91.98.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $47.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABC. ValuEngine lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.30.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

