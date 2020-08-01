First Trust Advisors LP Has $11.04 Million Holdings in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) by 875.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 976,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 876,691 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $11,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCP. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,623,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,309,000 after buying an additional 847,249 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,501,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,812,000 after buying an additional 2,102,276 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,200,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,167,000 after buying an additional 3,480,844 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,025,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 112,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 463,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 176,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DCP shares. R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. DCP Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $11.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. DCP Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $29.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average is $12.39.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported ($2.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($3.13). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

