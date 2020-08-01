First Trust Advisors LP Sells 63,526 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 53.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,526 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Burlington Stores worth $11,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth about $126,083,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $152,097,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth about $104,426,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth about $72,281,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 945.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 431,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,304,000 after purchasing an additional 389,800 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Fred Hand sold 14,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,077,045.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,220,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.73, for a total value of $395,460.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,078,456.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,776 shares of company stock worth $6,588,457 over the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $206.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.13.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $188.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. Burlington Stores Inc has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $250.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.26 and its 200-day moving average is $196.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($3.53). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $801.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

