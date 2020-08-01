First Trust Advisors LP Sells 63,526 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 53.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,526 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Burlington Stores worth $11,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth about $126,083,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $152,097,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth about $104,426,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth about $72,281,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 945.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 431,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,304,000 after purchasing an additional 389,800 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Fred Hand sold 14,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,077,045.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,220,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.73, for a total value of $395,460.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 40,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,078,456.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,776 shares of company stock worth $6,588,457 over the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $206.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.13.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $188.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. Burlington Stores Inc has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $250.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.26 and its 200-day moving average is $196.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($3.53). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $801.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Position Lessened by First Trust Advisors LP
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Position Lessened by First Trust Advisors LP
First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Position in Mueller Industries, Inc.
First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Position in Mueller Industries, Inc.
First Trust Advisors LP Has $9.96 Million Stock Holdings in SJW Group
First Trust Advisors LP Has $9.96 Million Stock Holdings in SJW Group
Halliburton Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP
Halliburton Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP
First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc.
First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stake in Extra Space Storage, Inc.
First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Position in Ingredion Inc
First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Position in Ingredion Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report