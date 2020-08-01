First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 860,304 Shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 120.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,574,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 860,304 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.81% of Navient worth $11,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 32,720 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 172,954 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 320,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 177,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NAVI shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens upgraded Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.07.

In other Navient news, Director Frederick Arnold acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $43,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark L. Heleen acquired 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $49,082.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16,750 shares of company stock worth $115,143. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NAVI opened at $7.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.75, a current ratio of 11.82 and a quick ratio of 10.48. Navient Corp has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.87.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.45. Navient had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient Corp will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

