Cwm LLC Lowers Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $7,538,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $286.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $299.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. HSBC downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.44.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

