Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 225 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 290 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total value of $2,753,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 960,501 shares in the company, valued at $220,406,164.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $236,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,950 shares of company stock worth $5,835,270. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PANW opened at $255.92 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $255.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of -108.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.52 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.60.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

