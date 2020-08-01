First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 396,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 33,935 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Westrock worth $11,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WRK. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Westrock by 1,351.9% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westrock by 2,065.6% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westrock by 40.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WRK opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.38. Westrock Co has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WRK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Westrock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.82.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

