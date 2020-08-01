First Trust Advisors LP Sells 14,322 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,359 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,322 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $11,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 77.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 30.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 177.8% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $224.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.25. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $881.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.01, for a total value of $192,160.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,276.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total value of $45,456.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,411 shares in the company, valued at $941,351.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,811,007. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.63.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.