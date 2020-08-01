Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 95.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 824 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Baozun were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Baozun by 96.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in Baozun during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Baozun by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Baozun by 17.3% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Baozun by 39.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $42.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 70.10, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.10. Baozun Inc has a 1 year low of $22.19 and a 1 year high of $50.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day moving average is $32.75.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 3.34%. Baozun’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BZUN. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Baozun from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Baozun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.34.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

