Cwm LLC Makes New Investment in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc (NYSE:FLC)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc (NYSE:FLC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLC stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average of $20.11. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $24.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

