First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 152.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 272,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,596 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.16% of New York Times worth $11,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 10.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 300.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 94,187 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in New York Times by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 436,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,049,000 after buying an additional 50,133 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in New York Times by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of New York Times in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. New York Times currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

NYT stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 53.65 and a beta of 0.92. New York Times Co has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $46.34.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $443.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.88 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that New York Times Co will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

