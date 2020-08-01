Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,801 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 2,319.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 502,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,607,000 after buying an additional 481,592 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,717,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,846,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,736,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 37.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 925,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,444,000 after buying an additional 254,414 shares during the period.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $82.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.27. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $93.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.69.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.16). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $216.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on JACK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $25.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $94.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In related news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at $360,527. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

