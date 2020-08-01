Cwm LLC Decreases Stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 59.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 248.9% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 48.9% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

WY opened at $27.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.32. Weyerhaeuser Co has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

