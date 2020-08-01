Cwm LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Cleantech ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Cleantech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Invesco Cleantech ETF by 153.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Invesco Cleantech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Cleantech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $197,000.

PZD opened at $53.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.25. Invesco Cleantech ETF has a 12 month low of $32.41 and a 12 month high of $54.82.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

