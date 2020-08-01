Cwm LLC Sells 6,948 Shares of Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,948 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 85.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 32,177 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 377.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 198,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

CRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded Comstock Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.72.

NYSE:CRK opened at $5.36 on Friday. Comstock Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $225.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 14.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Comstock Resources Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comstock Resources news, CFO Roland O. Burns purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 778,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,805.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $354,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,943.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 140,000 shares of company stock worth $663,250. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

