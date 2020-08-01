Cwm LLC Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Garmin by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,301,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $472,365,000 after acquiring an additional 78,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,225,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $241,467,000 after acquiring an additional 80,991 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Garmin by 30.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,645,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $198,301,000 after acquiring an additional 621,184 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Garmin by 0.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,580,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Garmin by 6.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,360,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,966,000 after acquiring an additional 80,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.43.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $98.59 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $105.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.53. Garmin had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.83%.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 14,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $1,470,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $121,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,038 shares of company stock worth $1,954,454 in the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

