Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 2,653.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.62.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $20.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.62. Ally Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $35.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

