First Trust Advisors LP Has $11.16 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,676 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 152.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,014.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $122.80 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.39 and a twelve month high of $123.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.85 and its 200-day moving average is $119.14.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

