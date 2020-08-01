California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,248 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.48% of California Water Service Group worth $11,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CWT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth $19,262,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,173 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 188.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 115,613 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the first quarter worth $528,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the first quarter worth $4,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CWT shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of California Water Service Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. California Water Service Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

CWT opened at $46.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $57.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $175.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.74 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. California Water Service Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.89%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.