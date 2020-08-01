Cwm LLC Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STNE. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,411,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773,640 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,002,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,000 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at $13,597,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,772,000 after purchasing an additional 544,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at $10,968,000. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. StoneCo Ltd has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $47.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.14 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day moving average is $34.46.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.43. StoneCo had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $161.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.53 million. Equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

STNE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on StoneCo from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine cut StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on StoneCo from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on StoneCo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

