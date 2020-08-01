Cwm LLC Has $27,000 Position in BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) by 251.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 668 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBL. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $68,452,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3,029.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,073,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,694 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,917,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in BHP Group by 41.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,180,160 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,146,000 after acquiring an additional 638,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of BHP Group from $35.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

NYSE:BBL opened at $43.71 on Friday. BHP Group PLC has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $48.67. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.28 and its 200-day moving average is $38.39.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.