Cwm LLC Lowers Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth $382,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 327.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,980,000 after buying an additional 56,287 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth $48,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 70.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $86.50 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.20.

NYSE RY opened at $69.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.60. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $49.55 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The company has a market cap of $98.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.36). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. Research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.7839 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.68%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

