Cwm LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,415 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,320 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 24,830 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,395 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 8,689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,893 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 42,724 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,169 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 11,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.26. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.97.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.45 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 20.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. Research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AG shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Cormark lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $7.80 to $6.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TD Securities lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.06.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

