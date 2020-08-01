Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 485.9% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 122.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 70.1% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 34.5% during the first quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 7,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $165,459.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.67. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

