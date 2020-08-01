Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 500 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 25.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 23.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.37. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $782.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.55 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 122,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $3,198,432.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACHC. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

