Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Holdings Decreased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 55.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 255,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the first quarter valued at about $1,702,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 27.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the first quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 27.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.00. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $19.28.

In other Tekla Life Sciences Investors news, President Daniel R. Omstead purchased 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $105,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 114,821 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,924.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

