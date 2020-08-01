Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 5,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 34,347 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 68,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 18,058 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,194,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,334,000 after buying an additional 944,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, May 15th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.35.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $32.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.14. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $45.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $16.59 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 1.79%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

