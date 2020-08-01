Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 355.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,315,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DRE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.55.

NYSE DRE opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Duke Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $40.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.60.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $226.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.28%.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 4,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total transaction of $181,377.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.