Cwm LLC Sells 1,193 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPHD. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPHD opened at $33.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.21. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42.

