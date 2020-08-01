Cwm LLC Sells 341 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 72.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 89.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,292,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,815,000 after buying an additional 2,024,037 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,101,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,230,000 after buying an additional 221,278 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,085,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,163,000 after buying an additional 42,187 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 25.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,777,000 after buying an additional 262,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 11.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 881,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,104,000 after buying an additional 93,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBAC. BidaskClub raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $327.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp cut SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.75.

In related news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $119,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,235,267. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.49, for a total value of $296,517.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,611,766.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 213,413 shares of company stock worth $65,957,183 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBAC opened at $311.54 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $205.20 and a 52-week high of $323.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $300.14 and its 200-day moving average is $284.42. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,893.76 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.