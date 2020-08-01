Cwm LLC Sells 341 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 72.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 89.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,292,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,815,000 after buying an additional 2,024,037 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,101,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,230,000 after buying an additional 221,278 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,085,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,163,000 after buying an additional 42,187 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 25.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,777,000 after buying an additional 262,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 11.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 881,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,104,000 after buying an additional 93,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBAC. BidaskClub raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $327.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp cut SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.75.

In related news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $119,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,235,267. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.49, for a total value of $296,517.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,611,766.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,413 shares of company stock worth $65,957,183 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBAC opened at $311.54 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $205.20 and a 52-week high of $323.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $300.14 and its 200-day moving average is $284.42. The firm has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,893.76 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares? 

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 500 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 500 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc
Tekla Life Sciences Investors Holdings Decreased by Cwm LLC
Tekla Life Sciences Investors Holdings Decreased by Cwm LLC
Brookfield Asset Management Inc Shares Bought by Cwm LLC
Brookfield Asset Management Inc Shares Bought by Cwm LLC
Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in Duke Realty Corp
Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in Duke Realty Corp
Cwm LLC Sells 1,193 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF
Cwm LLC Sells 1,193 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF
Cwm LLC Sells 341 Shares of SBA Communications Co.
Cwm LLC Sells 341 Shares of SBA Communications Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report