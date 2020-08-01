Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 500 Shares of Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,993 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Washington Federal in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Washington Federal by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Randall H. Talbot acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.16 per share, for a total transaction of $122,748.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $920,447.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brent J. Beardall acquired 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.42 per share, for a total transaction of $97,591.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 264,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,440.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $23.34 on Friday. Washington Federal Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $38.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $130.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Washington Federal Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WAFD. BidaskClub lowered Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Washington Federal from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

