Cwm LLC Has $36,000 Stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 16,883 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 113.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,219,159 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $270,090,000 after buying an additional 1,709,272 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 24.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,969,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $668,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,772 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the first quarter worth about $105,201,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 347.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,585,852 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $133,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,073 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the first quarter worth about $103,150,000. 23.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $21,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,462,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ronald D. Fisher acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $36,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,832,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on T-Mobile Us from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Argus raised their price target on T-Mobile Us from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on T-Mobile Us in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile Us has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

TMUS stock opened at $107.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.10. The company has a market cap of $149.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. T-Mobile Us Inc has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $111.58.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

