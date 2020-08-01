Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,200 Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth about $4,352,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth about $6,150,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 53.4% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GT shares. Cfra decreased their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.35.

GT opened at $9.01 on Friday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.24. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

