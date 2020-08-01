Cwm LLC Purchases 113 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 232.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 946,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,993,000 after purchasing an additional 662,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,845,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 67.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 313,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,608,000 after purchasing an additional 125,561 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,304,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.3% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 858,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,679,000 after purchasing an additional 87,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $172.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.20.

JLL opened at $98.95 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 12-month low of $78.29 and a 12-month high of $178.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.56 and a 200-day moving average of $121.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

