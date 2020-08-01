Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,773 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,594 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $206,248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,892,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020,890 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 129.5% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,461,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338,247 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 624.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,745,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,685,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $728,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,633 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $425,206.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 532,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,781.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.