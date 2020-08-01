Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,684 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,683,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $256,971,000 after acquiring an additional 714,811 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,105,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,129,000 after acquiring an additional 43,148 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,072,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,804,000 after acquiring an additional 234,742 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 905,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,204,000 after acquiring an additional 115,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,820,000 after acquiring an additional 12,970 shares during the last quarter. 41.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COLM opened at $75.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.13. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $51.82 and a 52-week high of $109.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.11. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $316.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.43 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.30.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $250,021.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,621,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $265,618.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,359,898 shares in the company, valued at $684,508,448.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,615,098 shares of company stock worth $126,863,011. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

