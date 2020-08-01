United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 62,848 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Continental were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Continental during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Continental by 147.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 48,424 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in United Continental during the second quarter valued at $415,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in United Continental by 17.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United Continental during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get United Continental alerts:

In other United Continental news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 157,707 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $5,245,334.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of United Continental from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of United Continental from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of United Continental to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Continental from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.39. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $95.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.49.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.13) by ($0.18). United Continental had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -22.29 EPS for the current year.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.