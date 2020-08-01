Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $861,000 Stock Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 121,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 204,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after acquiring an additional 28,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $46.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.42. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $87.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.84.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other LivaNova news, Director Alfred J. Novak purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,724.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LIVN shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on LivaNova from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on LivaNova from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on LivaNova from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV?) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

