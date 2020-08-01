Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENSG. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $45,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,875 shares of company stock worth $175,624. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $45.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.99. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $63.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

