Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Colfax were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Colfax during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Colfax alerts:

Shares of CFX opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Colfax Corp has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $39.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.84.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a positive return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $816.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Colfax’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Colfax Corp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Colfax from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colfax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.09.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 19,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $600,599.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875,274.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 14,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $340,622.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,159.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,358. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.