ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock Position Decreased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ViaSat were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FPR Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ViaSat by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 6,368,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,746,000 after acquiring an additional 457,232 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of ViaSat by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,331,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,227 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of ViaSat by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,017,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,689,000 after acquiring an additional 152,094 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of ViaSat by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,839,852 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,087,000 after acquiring an additional 304,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of ViaSat by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,527,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,856,000 after acquiring an additional 136,473 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $37.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.52. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,792.21, a P/E/G ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.14. ViaSat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $83.31.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $591.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. ViaSat’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ViaSat, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VSAT. BidaskClub downgraded ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised ViaSat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on ViaSat from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ViaSat from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays raised ViaSat from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

In other news, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma acquired 2,556,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $100,000,007.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 96,692 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $3,700,402.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

