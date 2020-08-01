Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 69,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 19,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 57,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 91,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BDN shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.58.

Shares of BDN opened at $10.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.85. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $136.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.84 million. Analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.