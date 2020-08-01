Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 68,600 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68,600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 266.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 44,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,166,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll-Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.41.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $31.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.87. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 78.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 43,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $1,300,960.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $1,634,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,925.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,990,621 shares of company stock worth $767,986,711 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

